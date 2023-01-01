Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
