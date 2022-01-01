 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

