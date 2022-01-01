It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
