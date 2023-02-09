Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
