Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …