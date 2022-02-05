Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.