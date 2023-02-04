Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.