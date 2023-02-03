It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
