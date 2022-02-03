Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.