Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
