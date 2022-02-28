Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
