Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Today's fore…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …