Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
