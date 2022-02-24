It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
