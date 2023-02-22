It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
