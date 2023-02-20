Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
