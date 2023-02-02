It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
A few rain and snow showers still around early this morning, but the better chance for snow is tonight. Then falling temps with a cold front S…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 d…