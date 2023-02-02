It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.