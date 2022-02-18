Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
