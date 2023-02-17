Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
