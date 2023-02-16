It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 7 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …