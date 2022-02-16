 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

