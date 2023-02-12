Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
