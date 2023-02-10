The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
