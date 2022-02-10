Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
