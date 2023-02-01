Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
