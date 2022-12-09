It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
