Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

