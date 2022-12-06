Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
