Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.