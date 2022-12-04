Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
