Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.