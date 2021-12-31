It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
