Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
