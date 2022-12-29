Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.