Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 15-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

