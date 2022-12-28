Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
