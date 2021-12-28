Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
