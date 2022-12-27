Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. Strong wi…
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…