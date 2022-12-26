Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.