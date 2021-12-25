Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.