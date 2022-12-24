Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.