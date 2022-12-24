 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.