Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.