Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

