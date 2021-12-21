Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Monday, with temperatures in t…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with t…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occa…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. E…