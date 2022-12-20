It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
