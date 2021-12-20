 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

