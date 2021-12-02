Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.