It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
