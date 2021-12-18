Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.