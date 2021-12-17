Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. I…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo ar…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occa…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. The fo…