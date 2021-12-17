Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.