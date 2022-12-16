 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular